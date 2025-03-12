First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,323.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,728.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2,067.45. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,505.73 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

