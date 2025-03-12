William Mariner Greenman Sells 60,984 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $91,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,309,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,637. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.56. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

