Eduard Bartz Sells 27,862 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$108,383.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$62.24. The trade was a 99.94 % decrease in their position.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.01.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

