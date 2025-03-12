Jocelyn Moore Sells 3,420 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,704. This represents a 67.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.8 %

DraftKings stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

