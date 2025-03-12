Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 626 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.10), with a volume of 57255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633.50 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.95) to GBX 910 ($11.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.6 %

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 680.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 783.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

