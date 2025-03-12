Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,522 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

