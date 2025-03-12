Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

