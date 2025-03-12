Allan Grabas Buys 8,802 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allan Grabas bought 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,790.94.
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$26.85 on Wednesday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.
Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Featured Stories
