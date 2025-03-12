Allan Grabas Buys 8,802 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allan Grabas bought 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,790.94.

Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$26.85 on Wednesday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

