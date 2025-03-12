Insider Buying: Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Buys 9,350 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Machell bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$19.11 ($12.02) per share, with a total value of A$178,678.50 ($112,376.42).

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products.

