Ronald Craig Janish Sells 7,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.