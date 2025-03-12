Ronald Craig Janish Sells 7,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Perrigo
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.