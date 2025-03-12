M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s Why

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.60 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.22 ($0.88). 279,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 131,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Up 9.6 %

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.61.

(Get Free Report)

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.