M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s Why

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.60 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.22 ($0.88). 279,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 131,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.76).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.
The Company operates through three distinct divisions:
• Antenna Division
MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.
