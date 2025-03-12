Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281.60 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 276.20 ($3.58), with a volume of 1160078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.20 ($3.59).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.35.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 EPS for the current year.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

