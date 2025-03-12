Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 2985529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

