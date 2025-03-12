Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $222,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

