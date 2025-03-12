Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 325,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 400,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 183,742 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

