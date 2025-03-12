Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Down 1.4 %

Saia stock opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.97 and a 200 day moving average of $468.08. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

