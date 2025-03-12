Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $8.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

PTON stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $148,945.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,251.83. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,301. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 459,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 598,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

