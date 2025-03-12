Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $136.28

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of -546.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $2,901,422.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,572,040.44. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,406 shares of company stock valued at $76,705,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

