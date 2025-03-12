Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $263.70.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

