Rajiv Jain Acquires 150,000 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain bought 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($316,025.16).

On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain bought 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$246,306.18 ($154,909.55).

On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain bought 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($114,732.93).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

GQG Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

