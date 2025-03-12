Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. Sells 500,000 Shares

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$955,000.00.

Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 750,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$1,425,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 2,340 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total transaction of C$4,538.90.

On Friday, February 21st, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 275,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 1,000,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 38,461 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$77,252.76.

On Friday, January 17th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 758,600 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$1,575,612.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 290,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$595,167.00.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.

