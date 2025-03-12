Cinzia Burnes Purchases 300,000 Shares of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Cinzia Burnes acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$515,700.00 ($324,339.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $333.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Helloworld Travel’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Helloworld Travel’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

