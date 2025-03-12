Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 237,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other Insperity news, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

