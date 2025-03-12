Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

