Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $48,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 380,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6,113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.