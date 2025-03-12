4,378 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after buying an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 540,486 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 596,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %
LBTYK opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
