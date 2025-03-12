861 Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in POSCO by 5,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000.

POSCO Price Performance

POSCO stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

