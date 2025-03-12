Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,661 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.