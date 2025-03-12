Promising Value Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered undervalued relative to their fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors often perceive these stocks as trading below their true intrinsic worth, potentially offering a margin of safety and future growth if the market corrects its undervaluation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 63,609,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,298,668. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $13.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.93. 12,035,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,724,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $640.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,501,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,471,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 45,078,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,843,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.05. 3,365,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.19. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Articles