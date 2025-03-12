Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares in publicly traded companies that are substantially involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, whether through mining, trading, or providing related technology and services. These stocks offer investors exposure to Bitcoin’s market dynamics without the need to directly hold the cryptocurrency, integrating the traditional equity market with the rapidly evolving digital asset space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 59,029,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,988,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 59,330,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,760,189. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 31,827,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,098. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83.

