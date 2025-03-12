Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – March 9th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to shares of companies that provide data storage and management services using cloud computing technology. These companies typically operate large-scale data centers and deliver scalable, secure storage solutions over the internet, catering to both enterprise and consumer needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $91.16 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.26. 555,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,530,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Tuya has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 357,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,979. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. GoPro has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

