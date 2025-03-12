Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHR. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Copp acquired 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$20.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

