CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.02.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
