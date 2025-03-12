Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada raised Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

