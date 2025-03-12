Informa (LON:INF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 730.80 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 745.80 ($9.66), with a volume of 669864313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.60 ($9.61).
Informa Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of £9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 832.11.
Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Analysts forecast that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Informa Company Profile
Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.
