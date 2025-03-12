Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 26735936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Hesai Group Trading Up 50.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
