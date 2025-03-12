Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 26735936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Trading Up 50.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.