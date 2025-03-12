Head to Head Survey: Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) versus The Competition

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries’ peers have a beta of -19.60, indicating that their average share price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 313 256 603 34 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Thumb Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion $36.27 million 22.50 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.22 billion -$827,419.35 7.49

Green Thumb Industries’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

