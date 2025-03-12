Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.53 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

