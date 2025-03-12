Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.20 Million in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.09 and a 1-year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

