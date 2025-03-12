Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $107,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 228.59 and a beta of 0.78. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

