Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.99. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

