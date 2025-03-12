Callan Family Office LLC Invests $200,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CFG opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

