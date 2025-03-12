Callan Family Office LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $190.11.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.