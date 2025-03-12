1,614 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 7.8 %

CHH opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

