Contrasting Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ) and ENI (NYSE:E)

Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunderbird Resources Equity and ENI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENI $88.80 billion 0.56 $5.16 billion $1.71 17.37

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunderbird Resources Equity and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunderbird Resources Equity 0 0 0 0 0.00 ENI 0 6 3 0 2.33

ENI has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Thunderbird Resources Equity and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A ENI 2.76% 11.03% 4.16%

Summary

ENI beats Thunderbird Resources Equity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunderbird Resources Equity

Thunderbird Resources Equity Inc, formerly GMX Resources Inc., is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of leasehold acreage in multiple resource plays. The Company is focused on the development of the hydrocarbon formations in East Texas including the Cotton Valley Sands (CVS) layer in the Schuler formation and the Upper, Middle and Haynesville/Lower Bossier layers of the Bossier formation (the Haynesville/Bossier Shale), in the Sabine Uplift of the Carthage, North Field primarily located in Harrison and Panola counties of East Texas. The Company has three subsidiaries: Diamond Blue Drilling Co. (Diamond Blue), which owns three drilling rigs; Endeavor Pipeline Inc. (Endeavor Pipeline), which operates its water supply and salt water disposal systems in its East Texas area, and Endeavor Gathering, LLC (Endeavor Gathering), which owns the natural gas gathering system and related equipment operated by Endeavor Pipeline.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

