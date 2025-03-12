Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.00

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE WHD opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

