Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$145.17

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Trading Down 1.1 %

Dollarama Announces Dividend

TSE:DOL opened at C$151.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$100.30 and a 1-year high of C$156.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total value of C$7,779,271.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.