Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $31.15

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $34,885.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,994.13. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $86,955.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,444.48. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,887 shares of company stock worth $5,146,862 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

