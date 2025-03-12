Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Trimble by 13,597.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after buying an additional 434,065 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

