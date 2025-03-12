UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $130.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.14.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

